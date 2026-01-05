Retro Eats and Jukebox Tunes at Doug’s Classic 57 Diner

Doug’s Classic 57 Diner

Step back in time at Doug’s Classic 57 Diner, where chrome accents, neon signs and checkerboard floors meet comfort food. This throwback spot in Alliance serves up breakfast, sandwiches and homestyle dinners. Try the King Kong deluxe burger, featuring two 1/3-pound patties, ham, bacon, Swiss, American and mozzarella, while you listen to retro tunes you can select on its jukebox. Finish your meal off with a maple milkshake.

Sunday & Monday 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday & Saturday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. 2031 S. Rockhill Ave., Alliance, 330-821-2887, dougsclassic57.squarespace.com