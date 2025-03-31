Easter Treats: Bunny Butt Apples, Peep Marshmallows & More from Local Shops

Candyapple & Co.

Impress basket recipients with an adorable bunny butt caramel apple, dipped in white or milk chocolate and topped with a marshmallow tail. Order from over 300 delectable varieties of hand-dipped candy and caramel apples, such as Orange Creamsicle ($8.99) — a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and orange creamsicle flavored-chocolate, topped with a white chocolate drizzle. Or go for the gold with a Lucky Charms confection ($8.99) — a Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and marshmallow-flavored chocolate, topped with Lucky Charms marshmallows. Fill in baskets with milk chocolate pretzel bark ($9.99), bark made of cookies-and-cream-white chocolate and milk chocolate with crushed Oreos ($9.99) and more. 109 W. Washington St., Medina, also sold at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market and other stores, 330-635-0132, candyappleco.com

Hartville Chocolate Factory

Calling all peeps! Head to the Hartville Chocolate Factory for chocolate-covered Peep marshmallows. Choose from milk, dark or white chocolate for treats, such as bunnies, crosses, carrots and Happy Easter bars — plus dipped Oreos, pretzels and Rice Krispies Treats. Don’t forget to fill up on jelly beans, order popular chocolate peanut clusters, try double-chocolate-dipped strawberries, snack on hand-dipped peanut butter buckeyes and indulge in truffle eggs from this old-fashioned confectionery that’s been handmaking chocolates since 1986. 114 S. Prospect Ave., Hartville, 330-877-1999, facebook.com/hartvillechocolate

Indulge Chocolates

Gift a local landmark this Easter with a 3-ounce Medina gazebo or Akron blimp bar, available in milk or dark chocolate, dark espresso bean, milk almond and milk or dark crunch ($4) from Indulge Chocolates. They are available at locations of Chill Artisan Ice Cream — which also sells handcrafted ice cream, including at least six vegan options. Go big with a half-pound chocolate basket filled with goodies like chocolate-covered pretzels ($12.95). Kids will love a tall milk chocolate Bugs Bunny ($5) or a milk chocolate lamb sucker ($4). Delight with chocolate-covered brownies on a stick ($3), Rice Krispies Treats ($2.50) or Oreos ($1). Add luxury with a brownie cream-filled chocolate or a lavender wildberry cream-filled chocolate, which comes in a fun heart shape. 209 S. Main St., Akron; 11 Public Square, Medina; 2775 Medina Road, Medina; 234-802-4115, indulge-chocolate.com