Festive Fusions

Honey-glazed Ham & Jackie O’s See Foam

The ideal pairing for this classic main course is a hoppy beer. Our choice is a new year-round offering, See Foam IPA ($12.99, six-pack cans), from Athens’ Jackie O’s brewery. The soft-yet-juicy tropical fruit flavors of See Foam, a hazy India pale ale, dance a tango on your palate — and complement the salty-sweet profile of honey-glazed ham.

Sweet Potato Casserole & Brewery Huyghe’s Delirium Noël

The perfect accompaniment for your grandmother’s famous sweet potato casserole may seem like a tough choice — but we’ve got you covered. Put a spicy Belgian ale on your shopping list. Try the highly acclaimed, limited-edition Delirium Noël ($26.99, four-pack bottles) from Brewery (Brouwerij) Huyghe, located in Belgium. Noël’s dark fruit flavors mix with a piquant kick to the taste buds. Savor cinnamon, brown sugar and toasted marshmallow notes — flavors also found in most sweet potato casseroles.

Green Beans and Corn & Bitburger Premium Pils

For some families, Christmas dinner wouldn’t feel complete without green beans and corn. Together, they embody both earthiness and sweet, juicy flavors. A crisp pilsner is an excellent addition to this side dish, so enjoy a stein of Germany’s Bitburger Premium Pils ($8.99, four-pack 16.9-ounce cans). This balanced and refreshing pilsner highlights the flavors of the vegetables, thanks to its malty, clean body and subtly bitter finish.

Apple Pie & Boulevard Brewing Co.’s Bourbon Barrel Quad

No festive family gathering can conclude without a homemade pie. While some may say a rich, sweet stout pairs best, you can also impress your family with the choice of a complex quadrupel. Pick up a pack of Boulevard Brewing Co.’s Bourbon Barrel Quad ($15.99, four-pack bottles) to enjoy with your dessert. This abbey-style bourbon barrel quadrupel from Kansas City explodes with flavors of toffee, vanilla and even cherry, bringing out the best of the pie’s caramelized apples and sugary, crumbly goodness.

Find these beer selections at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fishers Foods locations.