Fresh Brews: Akronym Brewery

This patio season, return to the reopened Akronym Brewery and its downtown Akron tented biergarten, along with its streetside patio featuring string lights and heaters. After closing in 2024 following nearly seven years in business, Akronym reopened in fall 2025 under a new owner from the Brew Kettle. An original Akronym brewmaster, Shawn Adams is back — and Akronym continues to lean into what it does best: lagers. Its about 14-beer list includes Kernel of Truth, a classic American lager. A Czech pilsner, Czech 123 Czech 123, is Adams’ personal favorite. Akronym’s popular the Daily Grind, a coffee cream ale made with beans from Akron Coffee Roasters, earned a bronze medal at the 2026 Ohio Beer Awards. Order from an expanded drinks menu with cocktails and wine, as well as a new chef-driven food menu with sandwiches, rice bowls and flatbreads. Look for regular weekend events. “The goal is to create a lively summer atmosphere that brings people downtown,” says Adams, “and keeps them coming back.”

58 E. Market St., Akron, akronymbrewing.com