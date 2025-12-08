Fresh Flavors: Evelyn’s Coffee & Banh Mi

Break from Lock 3 winter festivities with a strawberry taro tea, papaya salad doused in lime garlic dressing and Korean beef banh mi at the recently relocated Evelyn’s Coffee & Banh Mi. Having moved from its former East Exchange Street location in August, Evelyn’s is now located at Lock 3’s concession counter. Find kimbap — seasoned rice with fishcakes, veggies and egg rolled in seaweed — Vietnamese egg rolls and Vietnamese iced coffee — a bold drip with sweetened condensed milk.

Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron, 330-849-5080, evelynscoffee.com