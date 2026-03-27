Good Energy at Harvest Moon Cafe

Surrounded by plants, glowing salt lamps and beautiful crystals, sip a dirty chai in the new Harvest Moon Cafe — amid positive energy and good vibes. Co-owners Krista Gorzelanczyk and Allyson Gaydemski opened this cafe and coffee shop in November after combining their two businesses, Gaydemski’s The Ohio Grazing Co. and Gorzelanczyk’s Stone & Sage crystal shop, giving the cafe a unique appeal. Try the Ally misto drip coffee with steamed milk, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. For something more refreshing, opt for a strawberry vanilla dirty soda with Sprite, strawberry syrup and half and half. Nosh on New York-style bagels loaded with cream cheese. Afterward, shop for charmed items, such as candles, crystals, salt lamps, jewelry and more.

4183 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield, 440-429-7785, harvestmoon-cafe.com