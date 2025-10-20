Halloweentown: Nightmare Before Blitzen's at Hudson’s Restaurant

Try the Pumpkin Head Martini, a blend of French vanilla vodka and pumpkin spice, or the Candy Corn Old Fashioned — candy corn syrup blended with bourbon of choice — for a wickedly good time at Nightmare Before Blitzen’s. Step inside Hudson’s Restaurant & Catering’s haunted hallway of spooky trees, and take in decor that’s inspired by the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and other cult classics. Look out for the restaurant’s signature chalkboard, with hand-drawn spooky illustrations by local artist Merry Shay of Merryshayallday Designs. Indulge in scary good entrees, appetizers, desserts and beverages — like Frankenstein’s Smashed Burger with bloody Smash Sauce, or the Cursed Coils with Forbidden Fondue, a soft pretzel and cheese sauce combo. Join the servers in costumes and purchase a wickedly cool Tiki mug from this haunted interactive dining experience that’s open through Nov. 1. In mid-November, return for the Christmas-themed Blitzen’s pop-up.

80 N. Main St., Hudson, 330-650-1955, hudsonsrestaurant.com