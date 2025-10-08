Harvest Treats: Fall Flavors Shine in Skoops’ Seasonal Sundaes

HARVEST TREATS

Skoops’ proves summer doesn’t have to be the end of ice cream season with its fall menu, filled with autumnal character and spiced flavors. The pumpkin roll sundae, says owner Terry Rastetter-Helbling, is a “velvety slice of spiced pumpkin cake embracing homemade vanilla custard, crowned with golden caramel.” Enjoy spending fall around a campfire? Ditch sticks for spoons to dig into the Toasted S’mores Sundae. This gooey and crunchy treat is crafted with homemade custard, toasted marshmallows, warm chocolate sauce and graham crackers. Plus, Rastetter-Helbling describes the hot caramel apple dumpling sundae as a “warm flaky Amish-made pastry cradling an orchard-fresh apple in cinnamon, melting into luxurious vanilla custard beneath a cascade of warm caramel fudge.” Get these cool tastes of fall through Halloween.

438 Fifth St. NE, Barberton, 330-217-1291; 43 W. Main St., Seville, 330-975-4194; skoopsicecream.com