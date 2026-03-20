In Season: Canton’s Taste of Downtown

Get an early start on farmers market season by browsing 35 local farmers, makers and bakers at Taste of Downtown March 21 at the Canton Museum of Art and Cultural Center for the Arts. Hosted by Canton Farmers’ Market and Know Your Roots, the market features free samples from the Desert Inn Mediterranean restaurant and Fromage du Monde Cheese & Wine Shop. Sip organic drinks from Rambling Rose Kitchenette. Listen to the acoustic music of Samuel John while partaking in games and activities. Kids can enjoy balloon art, books, toys and coloring. Stick around to tour the art museum and its CMA Shop, featuring local artisan wares.

1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, cantonfarmersmarket.com