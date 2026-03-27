Kingfish: Premier Seafood and a Fine Dining Experience

Kingfish is a place of luxury. From its Barracuda room, featuring an illuminated 8-foot metal barracuda art piece, to a stunning bubble glass chandelier and custom hardwood table in the private Harbor dining room, its white-tablecloth atmosphere, bolstered by attentive staffers donning Oxford shirts and ties, sets the tone for a decadent meal at the Akron fine dining restaurant opened in 2016. Dive into new American seafood with Southern influences, such as the pecan-crusted Florida grouper with sweet corn succotash, chorizo dirty rice and piquillo pepper sauce ($42). Enjoy fresh flavors from chef Eric Wright in the herb-crusted walleye, served with butternut squash spaetzle, spinach, wild mushrooms and almond cream ($36). Diners indulge in favorites such as the Kingfish trio ($59) with lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, lobster mashed potatoes and asparagus or the pasta Newburg ($35) with Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp, mushrooms, spinach and brandy lobster cream. Toast with a spiced cider Manhattan ($13) made with private label Knob Creek bourbon, spiced apple syrup and tawny port. But this isn’t only a special occasion place. From 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays and all day Sunday, dig into happy hour deals like steamed Blue Hill bay mussels ($10), Blue Point oysters ($2 each) or shrimp cocktail ($2 each) for a luxurious, yet casual bite.

115 Montrose W. Ave., Akron, 330-777-2005, kingfishakron.com