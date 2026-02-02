La Loma Brings Authentic Mexican Fare to Akron

Through a Mexican grocery store with aisles of piñatas, candies, herbs and more, enter La Loma, a small Akron restaurant with big flavor. Mexico City native and owner Blanca Saucedo started La Loma as a taco trailer and expanded into the original Akron, as well as Canton and Columbus locations. Look for an expanded restaurant in Akron in spring 2026, with the market and bakery down the street in summer 2026. Taste street-style tacos, home-style tamales, soulful pozole and more. “La Loma’s menu is vibrant, honest and deeply rooted in Mexican culture — simple in spirit and generous in flavor,” Saucedo says via email. Served with handcrafted rich consomé, the buzz-worthy birria tacos are delectable with marinated beef. The carne asada features thin-cut steak marinated with traditional spices and grilled with a smoky char. Seafood offerings include the massive molcajete, which is served in a warm volcanic rock bowl and features mussels, octopus, scallops, crab legs, shrimp and fish simmering in a savory broth. To finish? Walk over to its in-store Akron bakery and snap up a churro, pan dulce or tres leches cake, baked in house. //KP

459 Darrow Road, Akron, 330-784-9300; 4794 Dressler Road NW, Canton, 330-956-4363; lalomaohio.com