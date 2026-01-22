Luciano’s Cucina Italiana: Tableside Pasta & Italian Flair in Akron

When you order the Parmigiano-Reggiano pasta wheel ($35) at Luciano’s Cucina Italiana, you get a show. A cook puts a high-proof spirit on a Parmesan wheel, lighting it on fire and stirring the pasta into the cheese as it melts. "It's true, authentic Italian cuisine. Ingredients are shipped in from Italy, and all of our pastas and sauces are made in-house,” says Joel Testa, CEO of Testa Hospitality Group, via email. Featuring Tuscany-inspired arborvitae trees inside and a patio with stunning city views, the Northside District spot opened in early 2025. Savor lobster ravioli ($36) that’s handmade with ricotta, herbs and Maine lobster in a rich cream sauce. Nosh on expertly prepared small plates and sides, such as a house-made tiramisu and sauteed Rhode Island calamari ($20), served with white wine, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes and a spicy Arrabbiata sauce. Look out for new dishes from new executive chef Aaron Coon. New steaks and chops include a hefty hanging tomahawk for two, grilled and finished table-side with bone marrow butter. Don’t miss artisanal cocktails, including the pistachio gelato martini ($14), made with chocolate vodka, bourbon crème, white chocolate liqueur, Frangelico, crème de menthe and a crushed pistachio garnish. //KP

21 Furnace St., Suite 402, Akron, 330-808-7670, lucianos.xyz