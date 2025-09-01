New Scoops: New Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Location Brings Scoops of Joy

Summer is winding down, but we’re still screaming for ice cream. Curb those cravings at the new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream location, which Northeast Ohio franchisees Danielle and Tyler Hysell opened in Fairlawn in July. “We wanted to build something our kids could grow up around, something we could be proud of and something that genuinely brings people together,” says Danielle via a press release. Enjoy a strawberry cheesecake chunk hurricane or vanilla caramel brownie milkshake. Try the delectable new Knot Your Average Dough flavor: cookie dough-flavored ice cream with salted pretzel ripples and cookie dough pieces.

2935 W. Market St., Fairlawn, handelsicecream.com