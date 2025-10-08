Nostalgic Chomp: Candyapple & Co. Serves Fall Flavors on a Stick

NOSTALGIC CHOMP

Candyapple & Co. in Medina goes far beyond plain caramel apples to offer over 300 flavors of handmade candy and caramel apples. From the classic Triple Chocolate creation to the bold Bacon Apple, Candyapple & Co. has flavors for adventurous connoisseurs and nostalgia-seekers alike. The traditional Classic Candy Apple is a fresh Fuji that can be dipped in a cherry candy coating, while the S’mores apple is a Granny Smith dipped in caramel, topped with marshmallow milk chocolate, dusted in graham cracker crumbs and crowned with mini marshmallows. Indulge in the 5-star Apple Pie offering, which is a Granny Smith dipped in classic caramel with a generous coating of apple pie white chocolate and cinnamon pie crust crumbs — bringing all the flavor of a homemade spiced apple pie together on a stick. Satisfy your craving for these autumnal flavors with a trip to its year-round storefront.

109 W. Washington St., Medina, 330-635 0132, candyappleco.com