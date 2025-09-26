Slice of Life: Crust & Cocktails Brings Fresh Flavor to Merriman Valley

CRUST & COCKTAILS OFFERS A HIP, REFRESHED SPACE WITH QUALITY EATS.

With a crisp white brick and dark gray siding exterior, a welcoming patio with cornhole, a wine barrel picnic table and five black mesh tables with white statement chairs, Crust & Cocktails is a breath of fresh air for Merriman Valley’s Liberty Commons development. Once known for bar-hopping, Liberty Commons is undergoing a revitalization to become a live-work-play destination. Crust & Cocktails recently debuted its transformed restaurant —which is in the former Shots bar building.

“We stepped in, took over the location, cleaned it up and flipped it into something we think the area needs,” says Lee Turano, operations director, culinary director and managing partner. “A wine, cocktail bar — a hot trend now — we think we can do it well.”

Opened in June 2025, the spot has a hip aesthetic, with greenery and flowers overflowing from wooden planters on the ceiling. Planked wood accent walls and an art piece of a pizza slice — made from colorful moss and bark — also decorate the interior.

“It’s got that floral look to it. This kind of big trend now is leafy greens everywhere and plant life,” he says. “We put our own flair on it.”

The menu, which rotates seasonally, features burrata bruschetta, heirloom tomato caprese salad, specialty pizzas and cannoli chips with rotating dips, such as a chocolate chip, Oreo and caramel combination.

Appetizers include a charcuterie board ($19) with gourmet cheeses, prosciutto, pickled veggies and more, as well as a ricotta crostini ($9) featuring lemon vanilla bean truffle whipped ricotta over toasted bread with tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle.

“The lemon cuts through the thickness of the ricotta. You’ve got a little bit of charred tomatoes, which gives you that little bit of sweetness as well. The balsamic gives you a little bit of sweetness with a little bit of bitter,” he says. “A hint of truffle really brings it home and pulls it all together.”

For its pizzas, a company makes dough from Crust & Cocktails’ recipe, and the restaurant makes its own marinara. Each pie is cooked in a top-notch double-stack pizza oven.

“We double cook our pizzas,” Turano says. “We run it through twice to make sure we get the dough consistency. We want to make sure we get the crispness, the char on the cheese, the caramelization."

Build your own pizza or choose from around six creations, including a truffle wild mushroom variety, and a ham and eggs offering — with a garlic butter sauce, prosciutto and a cage-free egg cracked over top of it ($17). The pepperoni pizza ($17) features a hot honey drizzle.

“The hot honey gives you that sweetness and a little bit of heat on the back end that really opens it up,” Turano says. A unique offering is the roasted pear pizza ($17) with a creamy white wine base, fresh strawberries, goat cheese, arugula, pistachios and prosciutto.

“The arugula gives you that pepper flavor. The white wine sauce that we use is a little more wholesome,” he says. “The pistachios give you a little bit of body. You want different textures when you eat."

Made with house syrups, cocktails include a tequila habanero martini, a strawberry white Russian and a Thai basil gimlet. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, many are served with dry ice for a wow factor. Several cocktails feature espresso, including a peanut butter espresso old-fashioned— Turano hired a barista with plans to make it in-house. Wines include global proprietary offerings, like Rambam moscato from Italy, as well as national selections such as Sailor’s Grave cabernet from Napa Valley, California.

Come for brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and enjoy light bites like avocado toast and French toast. Bring the whole family — there is a pinball game and shuffleboard, so you can hang out.

“It’s built European-esque to have people sit, relax, drink, take it slow," Turano says. “We want to be your hidden gem, your local pizza spot but also a place you’re going to come to for the day, night, somewhere you’re going to bring your kids. ... We want to be endeared to the neighborhood, to the area, part of the revitalization of the valley.”

1256 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 234-678-6978, instagram.com/crustandcocktails