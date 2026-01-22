Stirling: A Creative Fine Dining Experience

Each monthly menu at Stirling is a work of art. Crafted with care by chef David Tigelman, changing themes — such as fall or Asian-inspired — represent new culinary explorations and forays into the unexpected at the spot that opened in June 2024. “This is a huge undertaking for a restaurant and ensures one will never be bored eating here,” says owner and operator David Glenny via email. In December, diners savored snapper crudo ($19) with ajo blanco, grapes, tarragon, espelette, almond and olive oil, a veal chop ($65) with prosciutto, sage Marsala, crispy Parmesan potatoes and broccolini and more. “Chef Tig’s soups are very popular,” Glenny says. “His take on chicken and waffles — scallion waffle with black garlic butter and Japanese whiskey-infused maple syrup — has been ... a fan favorite.” Stirling has also become known for its cocktails, such as the Between Two Fires — consisting of silver tequila, dry curaçao, passionfruit liqueur, tangerine juice, ghost pepper hot honey and a red bell pepper float. “It is savory, spicy and sweet all at the same time,” says Glenny. “The flavors change as you drink it.” //CG

1288 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-701-9303, stirlingakron.com