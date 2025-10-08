Sugar Rush: Explore Akron’s Sweetest Stops with Summit Sweet Stroll

Calling all those with a sweet tooth: Indulge your cravings for all things sugary — and savory too — with Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new Summit Sweet Stroll, launched in August. Buy a treat and get a stamp from 20 participating Summit County stores, including Metropolis Popcorn, the Peanut Shoppe and La Fresa Ice Cream & Mexican Restaurant. Stop at Nona’s Hudson Crafted Confectionery for artisan chocolates, such as its apple pie chocolate, which has apple butter caramel and apple cinnamon ganache — or its black pepper chai chocolate, made with chai tea-infused milk chocolate ganache with black pepper. You can even try viral Dubai pistachio chocolate bars! With at least 16 stamps on a physical or digital passport, participants will receive a limited-edition ice cream scoop and get entered into a drawing for the grand prize package with a $250 value. The deadline to visit these delicious locations is May 29, so it’s time to treat yourself.

