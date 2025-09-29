Tea Time: Explore the New Spice & Tea Exchange of Hudson

TEA TIME

At the new Spice & Tea Exchange of Hudson, guests can choose a loose-leaf tea — and immediately enjoy it to-go, iced or hot, from an in-store tea bar. Opened in December, the shop offers over 175 fresh spices and herbs, more than 75 in-house blends and rubs, over 25 unique salts and flavored sugars and many varieties of loose-leaf teas. The store — owned by Stephen Kelbach and Rita Wisdom, also owners of the Chagrin Falls location of the national franchise — additionally sells adorable and useful accessories, such as a bunny-shaped tea diffuser. Sprinkle Truffle Parm Garlic Bomb Seasoning on chicken, coat ribs with a Carolina BBQ Rub Spice Blend and grind Florida Sunshine Spice Blend onto vegetables. Savor Roots Revival Herbal Tea, full of earthy notes, or enjoy Pineapple Paradise Green Tea, a fruity option. “Our guests can expect a welcoming experience filled with the aromas of fresh spices and fragrant teas,” says Wisdom via an email. “Our sales associates will … invite them to open the jars and smell for themselves.”

94 First St., Hudson, 234-380-1777, spiceandtea.com