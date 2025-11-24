Find Modern American Fusion and Live Jazz at the 1 Food & Spirits

Inside the stylish Blu-Tique Hotel, the 1 Food & Spirits offers a sleek, intimate retreat, serving all three meals. Dine on fresh, cutting-edge modern American fusion cuisine, such as the popular the 1 Burger — featuring a short rib and brisket patty, seared pork belly, bourbon tomato aioli and cheddar on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries. Sip its new cocktail, the barrel-aged Boulevardier, made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Campari, Cocchi vermouth and a flamed orange peel. With weekly, local, live jazz, it’s an ideal spot to take in music while you dine. Hear Joe Fagan play piano Dec. 2, 6, 8, 13, 20, 23, 27 and 29, or listen to multi-instrumentalist John Chapman perform Dec. 3, 10 and 15.

Saturday, restaurant 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10 p.m. & bar 3 p.m.-midnight, see other hours online, 1 S. Main St., Akron, 330-983-4905, blu-tique.com