A Culinary Escape at Twisted Olive in Green

Amid sky-high windows, vaulted ceilings, multiple dining levels and a large patio overlooking a pond, the Twisted Olive offers tasteful Italian American fare. Part of Gervasi Vineyard’s GV Destinations portfolio, this restaurant presents a refined menu by chef Tori Marion in a gorgeous setting. “The Twisted Olive was built to be both a destination and a discovery — where contemporary takes on classic pastas and pizzas meet a scenic landscape and warm atmosphere,” says marketing director Andrea Hartman via email. At the spot that opened in November 2014, try the cheese tortellini ($20) served with roasted corn, peas and rich butternut squash cream — or the braised beef short ribs ($35), served with mushrooms, bacon onion jam, veal demi-glace, roasted garlic red-skinned mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Sip the Twisted Olive’s signature cocktail, Gin It to Win It ($14), to complement your meal. “The preparation balances crisp botanical notes from the gin with the subtle floral essence of rose and the fruity sweetness of watermelon, finished with the cooling freshness of mint — making it light, refreshing and perfectly balanced for a winter cocktail experience,” Hartman says.

5430 Massillon Road, Green, 330-899-0550, gervasivineyard.com