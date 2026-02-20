Vue: Rotating Themed Cuisine

Vue is committed to reinvention. Every 10 weeks, it rotates to a new creatively themed menu by chef and co-owner Anthony Scolaro — also of 111 Bistro in Medina. With Brian Doglowicz in late 2023, Scolaro opened the sleek Vue, featuring full windows overlooking downtown Wadsworth. In December, the menu highlighted bountiful ingredients from the Americas, such as bison meatloaf. A favorite, venison osso bucco started with 13 ounces of venison being seasoned, braised and prepared sous vide and paired with mole, black garlic elote risotto, pickled tomatillo and cotija. Scolaro reimagines classics, such as a chicken noodle soup-inspired dish that featured pappardelle pasta topped with airline chicken and cornbread hushpuppies, paired with a surprising cranberry jalapeño jam. "We make dishes with ingredients that are normally not used in dishes that you find in the area,” says Dolgowicz via email. “Our menu allows guests to step out of their comfort zone to experience international/national flavors.” The cocktails are equally inventive, including the butter pecan old-fashioned ($15) with Elijah Craig small-batch bourbon, butter pecan syrup, amaretto and black walnut bitters, topped with candied pecans. In January, savor a northern Italian menu. //KP

102 High St., Wadsworth, 330-808-6347, thevuewads.com