Amelia’s Brings Farm-to-Table Sophistication to Cuyahoga Falls

Step down a flight of stairs and enter the luxurious, leather-infused atmosphere of Amelia’s by the Farmer’s Rail. Surrounded by paintings, curated vintage treasures and gold-rimmed mirrors, it’s easy to sink into velvet lounge booths and feel instantly transported beyond the Farmer’s Rail — its bright, casual upstairs sister restaurant.

“Our original theme was this very elegant, kind of Hollywood Regency, with vintage vibes,” co-owner Melanie Brunty says. “We’re presenting to you this beautiful steak — it’d absolutely be coming in a fine dining restaurant — but we’re in a way much cozier atmosphere. The ambiance gives it a little step up.”

Opened in August 2025, Amelia’s offers something entirely new to the Falls dining scene.

“Our menu is very different than anything you can find locally,” Brunty says.

Take in darker colors and intimate dining areas while you savor a deluxe menu full of local ingredients — with beef, chicken, pork and lamb uniquely sourced from Brunty Farms and butchered at its Hudson Farmer’s Rail location. For the ahi tuna nachos ($22), tuna is cut into bite-sized pieces and placed in a poke-style marinade — also used to make a glaze — then combined with fresh ingredients like charred pineapple, avocado, togarashi, toasted coconut, wonton crisp, house-made Sriracha aioli and jalapeños.

“You get a little bit of that sweet and savory from the soy glaze and then the Sriracha is like this hot element,” Brunty notes. “It’s a fun dish because it kind of hits all these senses.”

Also order the 14-ounce prime strip steak ($44), sourced from Brunty Farms, which raises its animals with care on pasture. Heavily coated in salt and pepper and served with silky mashed potatoes and a local mushroom demi-glace, it’s a refined classic.

“You can tell the quality of the products when it’s coming from the farm,” says head chef Chris Cook. “The farm actually makes my job easy because of all the quality ingredients I get from them.”

Amelia’s Faroe Islands salmon ($36) is crusted with sesame, pan-seared and cooked in the oven. It’s served with cauliflower fried rice, sauteed with chili oil, eggs, carrots and edamame, and finished with a soy mixture.

“I make a kimchi aioli … which is kind of a combination of our Sriracha aioli with some actual kimchi blended into it,” Cook says. “A little bit of gochujang in there to kick the spice up a little bit, and that’ll come with actual raw kimchi as well for a little garnish, some more togarashi and a lemon wedge.”

Pair your meal with wine or one of Amelia’s signature cocktails, such as the sage bee ($15) — made with Watershed Distillery’s Four Peel Gin, honey ginger simple syrup, sage, lemon juice and egg white foam.

“It’s this sweet and savory drink with some floral and herbal aromatics,” Brunty notes. “It has a creamy note from the foam, and then you get this warm spice from the ginger and a little tart from the lemon.”

Amelia’s classic old-fashioned ($15) is made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, orange bitters and a demerara sugar cube, topped with a Luxardo cherry, while its apple pie Harvest Bubbles mimosa ($14) features local apple cider, house-infused vanilla vodka, fino sherry, lemon juice and prosecco.

“We do a little rim of graham cracker on it, and it actually helps the nose,” says Alex Most, assistant manager and head of bar. “We do house-made cinnamon bitters in there too.”

Named after Amelia, Brunty’s baby daughter, the restaurant has seen success in its first months. With its menu of creative, farm-to-table fare and its sophisticated atmosphere, it’s the perfect place for celebrations.

“It’s exactly what this area needed,” Brunty says. //CG

2231 Front St., lower level, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-576-3333, ameliaslounge.com