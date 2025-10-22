Bold Bites: Zakee Mediterranean Street Food Brings Fresh, Homemade Fare to Merriman Valley

Walk through Zakee Mediterranean Street Food’s doors, and you’re greeted by the aroma of sizzling chicken kebab, pomegranate roasted lamb, ground spices and fresh herbs that hint at the vibrant flavors ahead. Zakee brings bold new flavors and a build-your-own style of Mediterranean fare to Akron’s Merriman Valley.

“Our food is fresh, healthy and homemade,” says co-owner and manager Khaled Jaffal. “I’ve seen fewer of those restaurants around — that’s why we opened.”

Jaffal, a Jerusalem native, has been in the food business for 25 years, owning restaurants across Georgia, Florida and Ohio. He and his wife, Shadia, co-owner and chef of Zakee, live in Fairlawn.

The menu features hearty kebab bowls, nutrient-rich wraps and small bites, all made with quality ingredients and authentic Mediterranean spices.

“We cut no corners by cooking authentic, 100 percent Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food,” says Jaffal. “It’s like stepping back home and eating the same food.”

The popular build-your-own bowl (starting at $11.99) begins with a crisp salad base of romaine or arugula, paired with saffron rice or wholesome chickpeas. Next, select from a flavorful lineup of proteins, including falafel, 48-hour marinated chicken kebab, beef kebab, roasted lamb or gyro. Finish it off with your pick of over 20 vibrant toppings, dips and sauces, including pickled red cabbage, roasted pepper hummus, tzatziki and cilantro jalapeno sauce.

“When customers eat, they smile,” Jaffal says. “This food is light in your stomach, and you feel energized.”

Another house favorite, the falafel ($6.99), consists of a mixture of chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, garlic, scallion, onion and spices such as nutmeg, cumin, black pepper, paprika, garlic and cardamom. Its crispy exterior, paired with a soft, airy interior, is the perfect lunch go-to.

“Falafel is the No. 1 Mediterranean, vegan street food that we eat every day back home,” Jaffal says.

Finish your meal with a mixed baklava dessert ($5.99), made with delicate layers of thin, flaky phyllo dough, chopped nuts and a sweet, light syrup. Find three types of baklava, with different shapes and nuts — including pistachio, walnut and cashew varieties.

“We try to introduce real baklava to Americans,” Jaffal says. “When I sell baklava, I give three different kinds. Each box is a surprise.”

Also discover vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options with creamy house-made hummus, hand-rolled grape leaves, baba ghanoush dip, savory kibbeh and the No. 1 Middle Eastern dessert, knafeh, which is a dessert made with shredded phyllo dough and sweet cheese filling, soaked in a sugar-based syrup. Ninety percent of the ingredients, including tomatoes and cucumbers, are locally sourced — and all spices are ground in-house.

Enjoy your meal in a white interior with deep cerulean accents, gold sconces and elegant flower wall decor. Patrons can dine in, carry out or relax at patio tables. The goal is to create an inviting, welcoming space.

Zakee translates to “delicious” in Arabic — and that’s exactly what customers have been saying.

“The reaction from the customers has been overwhelmingly positive,” he says. “When I opened on April 1, I took a risk as a business owner, but the community has been very supportive.”

1562 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, 234-208-9959, zakeeoh.com