Crunch, Sip, Savor: Tasty Flavors & Margaritas Await at The Battleground in Kent

The Battleground’s crunchy jicama salad ($8-$12) may present a new favorite for customers who’ve never tried the root vegetable — a staple in Mexican cuisine. Crisp and light, it adds texture to the dish, which also includes mixed greens, shredded carrots, mango, cherry tomatoes and house-made avocado-lime vinaigrette.

“It’s like a radish and a pear mixed together,” describes general manager Michael Raney.

The Battleground’s menu combines traditional flavors and ingredients with stylish presentations. Founded by Mexico native Rosi Peruyero Noden in 2020 and purchased by new owners — including Mike Beder — in 2024, the restaurant boasts two patios and several paintings — created by a commissioned Mexican painter — decorating its warm interior.

“[It’s the] same initial concept and vision,” Raney says. “She put a lot of her hometown flair into the place.”

Most of its authentic recipes — such as carnitas pork marinated with orange juice ($26) and esquites, corn with cotija and house-made lime corn mayo ($6) — are carryovers from the original menu, prepared by the same chef: Tovi Le.

Another sustaining menu option, the chile sopresa ($24), features two fire-roasted chile poblanos, stuffed with butternut squash and vegan cheese. The entree is served with refried black beans, microgreens and a house-made, tomato-based Caldillo sauce.

Pair the dish with a whistleblower margarita ($11). Made with blanco tequila, house-made mango puree, fresh margarita mix and ginger habanero syrup — created by boiling, simmering, straining and chilling sliced habanero peppers, fresh ginger, sugar and water — the drink is served in a special glass, complete with an elegant swirled design. “It’s the only cocktail we serve in that glass,” explains Raney. “The original owner, she got those in Mexico. They’re hand-blown.”

To close your meal, try a tamal de chocolate ($9). This dessert option, made from scratch, features a chocolate tamale and comes with dark chocolate sauce, vanilla bean ice cream and powdered sugar.

“It’s really light and fluffy, and it’s not super sweet,” says Raney. “The tamale itself — it’s in a ball, and it’s wrapped in a corn husk and tied together, and the ice cream comes on top with a pick. So, you take the ice cream off and pull … it opens up.”

Though it has new ownership, the Battleground’s origin as a showcase for traditional Mexican cuisine in a modern setting persists.

“Every guest that leaves the building is just floored and had an amazing time,” says Raney. “It’s really beautiful to see and be a part of.”

425 Cherry St., Kent, 330-548-9019, battlegroundbar.com