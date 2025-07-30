Farm Raised: The Farmer’s Rail Delivers House-Made Burgers, Bourbon and a New Cuyahoga Falls Restaurant

Almost every element of the Farmer’s Rail’s TFR burger — a delectable combination of two ground beef patties, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions and burger sauce on a brioche bun — is made or prepared in house. The sandwich’s ($18) ground beef is sourced from Ashland’s Brunty Farms — owned by Melanie and Jeff Brunty, who also own the Farmer’s Rail of which Dave McIlvaine is a partner.

“It’s a homemade bun, homemade pickles, freshly ground beef, caramelized onions, homemade burger sauce,” says Melanie. “From start to finish, we’re really checking all those boxes on real ingredients from the farm.”

Brunty Farms has been in operation since Jeff was 13 years old. It now raises chickens, pigs, turkeys, cows and lambs.

“Everything is really focused on local,” Melanie says, “non-GMO feed, sustainably raised out on pasture.”

Though they started their business as a food truck, the Bruntys now have multiple Farmer’s Rail locations — including a butcher shop and market in Bath and restaurants in Hudson and Cuyahoga Falls. The Farmer’s Rail team butchers its own meats, which come directly from Brunty Farms.

“We’re breaking down our whole cattle, grinding our ground beef fresh for all the burgers that come here, all the whole cuts of meat are cut there then made fresh here,” Melanie says. “The love for growing our garden and processing our own poultry — all of these things really turned into our love for the restaurant business as well.”

The Falls location focuses on burgers, sandwiches and salads. Its popular Cobb salad ($8-$15) is made with the freshest ingredients, including grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, cheddar and more. “All of our greens are locally hydroponics. The egg that’s on there is a Brunty Farms egg that we boil, we shred our cheese fresh in house so we’re not getting anything pre shredded, which makes such a huge difference,” Melanie says.

Fresh ingredients, the Bruntys attest, are noticeable in recipes such as Farmer’s Rail’s BBQ chicken wings ($10).

“Being locally raised, processed and produced creates that flavor profile that is unique and that’s kind of what Farmer’s Rail and Brunty Farms has been about for almost 20 years now,” Jeff says.

A must-try is the Cuban sandwich ($18), which features Brunty Farms mojo pork, San Daniele prosciutto, nitrate-free Black Forest ham, baby Swiss, house pickles and house-made onion mustard on a Cuban roll.

“We take whole pork shoulders and create this yummy mojo slow-cooked pork,” says Melanie.

Farmer’s Rail also provides a selection of over 300 bourbons customers can choose from, as well as cocktails such as a lavender lemon drop, Front Street Fashion, berry mojito and more.

“Our blood orange cosmo, it’s house-infused vodka with fresh blood oranges,” says Melanie. “We have a drink, the Spiced Peartini, with house-infused vanilla vodka.”

The restaurant’s commitment to local, fresh and house-made ingredients has made it a hot spot, often packed with customers — so much so that the Bruntys are expanding again. The pair are creating Amelia’s, an upscale restaurant in the Falls’ Farmer’s Rail basement. It is named after their first daughter — offering a vintage Hollywood vibe and serving seafood, oysters and steaks.

“The big focus is steaks from our cattle, homemade sides and a really awesome seafood selection,” says Melanie.

Set to open this July, the Bruntys hope their new restaurant will become an upscale date night spot. “There’s some lounge areas for people that just want a nice, crafted cocktail, there’s also big booths and tables to relax,” says Melanie. “It’ll be a one-of-a-kind dining experience for Cuyahoga Falls.”

2231 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-576-3333, thefarmersrail.com