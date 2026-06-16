Eat, Drink and Be Merry: The Atley

Jessica Joseph-Reid grew up in an Italian family, where everything she ate was homemade. So, when a unique, German Tudor-style building in Twinsburg went up for sale, she and her husband, Scott Reid, envisioned a community-focused pub — the Atley — featuring a menu with that same attention to detail.

“My vision was to have really well-done pub food,” she says. “When you taste it, you’re like, Oh, my gosh, because our sauces are homemade. We are extremely selective with our meats — everything.”

Opened in December 2025, the Atley has quickly become a local favorite for its atmosphere, house-made eats, live music — it features an all-season patio with a heated floor — and inspired cocktails. Decked out in dark greens, with thoughtful lighting and woodsy wallpaper, the pub already has regulars.

“When Jess and I walk in here, almost the whole line down the bar is familiar faces,” Reid says.

The Atley’s cocktail menu includes classic libations such as Bee’s Knees, Negronis and Cosmopolitans, as well as more unique selections. That includes the Lychee Keen — a floral drink featuring Absolut pear vodka, lychee puree, a Soho lychee liqueur and lemon juice.

“It’s not overly sweet,” Joseph-Reid says. “It’s just refreshing.”

Also order the maple black walnut old-fashioned, a fresh take on a favorite.

“We use black walnut bitters, and then I home-make a maple syrup. So, we do fresh demerara sugar, which is a raw, unfiltered sugar, and I cook that down with water, and I turn it into a syrup, and then I put maple extract in it,” says Julia Wright, general, bar and front of house manager. “We do a Luxardo cherry in there. That’s been our most popular bourbon cocktail.”

Pair a hot marg, made spicy with fresh muddled jalapeno, with the Real Dill chicken sandwich — served with dill pickle coleslaw, kickin’ aioli and a brioche bun. You can upgrade to tricolored sweet potato fries.

“It’s a 6-ounce chicken breast that we bread and fry in-house,” says chef Iris Whedbee. “The chicken has got a really nice crunch on it. We prepare it the morning of or the night before in cornstarch, and that will help draw out the moisture.”

Also try the rotisserie chicken wrap, made with chicken roasted in-house, fish ‘n’ chips, featuring crispy tempura cod, salads, a charcuterie board with house olives, a house-made roasted garlic hummus platter, a deviled egg flight and more. Or dig into the fried bologna — made with smoked, thick-cut blended bologna, American cheese and a pickled pepper aioli — and the smash burger, which the Atley is known for.

“We start with two 4-ounce fresh Angus reserve ground beef patties, and on a really hot flat top, we smash them really thin,” Whedbee says. “Then we do shaved white onion on top of that, flip it, melted American cheese on both sides, and then the bun is toasted.”

As the Atley grows, the owners want to continue to be an active part of the community — planning for events like Pride June 13. Live music in June includes singer-songwriter Chris Donley June 3 and 17, singer and guitarist John Markovic June 24 and singer, guitarist and songwriter Ava Leone June 27.

“When I walk in here, I want to feel like I’m at home,” Joseph-Reid says. “I want to get to know my customers. … The food is warm, and so is the conversation.”

9149 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg,330- 998-6151, instagram.com/the.atley