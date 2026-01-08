Hemingway's Underground: Medina’s Cozy New Speakeasy

Take a few steps below the surface and discover a moody, classy atmosphere with chandelier lighting, red brick walls, large palms and deep green chairs. From its rotating menu of small plates, salads, sandwiches and entrees, savor the Athenian chicken — a breaded chicken breast topped with Parmesan and mozzarella and served with a lemony arugula salad with a drizzle of balsamic — or a Sicilian baguette stack, made with prosciutto, capicola, mortadella and more. Sip a mezcal pineapple sour, made with mezcal, pineapple, lemon, demerara and egg white. Hemingway’s Underground opened in Medina in late summer and has been a dynamic hang-out location ever since — get cozy in the sophisticated speakeasy and wait out winter weather with a drink in your hand. //JF

Wednesday & Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 4-11 p.m., Reservations recommended, 236 S. Court St., Medina, 216-938-4012, hemingwaysunderground.com