Hidden Oasis: Nauti Vine Winery Offers Lakeside Escape in Portage Lakes

See a fisherman in a boat casting a line, a great white heron landing on a wooden dock and a leafy green treeline reflecting on water as you sip Skinny Mermaid moscato on Nauti Vine Winery’s secluded patio, situated right beside Miller Lake.“It’s like you’re in your own little oasis,” says co-owner Erica Wathey. “You’re gonna hear the birds going crazy ... osprey diving, there’s a few pairs of swans, lots of geese.”

× Expand photos by Erin Gulling Co-Owner Erica Wathey

When Joe Wathey and Erica bought the waterfront gem in 2013, it was anything but. Despite its underwater docks and overgrown vegetation blocking its waterfront views, the Portage Lakes couple saw the former Bob’s Lake Bar property’s potential as a lakeside winery.

“I grew up making wine with my dad,” says co-owner Joe. “It’s always been a passion of mine.” They embarked on an about $1.3 million renovation —excavating the land to make room for a flat dockside patio. Now there are four docks, as well as an upper and lower patio — close to 3,800 square feet of outdoor patio space. The Tuscan-inspired, upper-level tasting room features an enclosed patio, rounding out the total seating to around 250.

× 1 of 2 Expand photos by Erin Gulling × 2 of 2 Expand photos by Erin Gulling Prev Next

Joe crafts wine on-site from West Coast grape juices. The list is fruit-forward, with selections ranging from peach and apricot wine to a traditional chardonnay. A top seller is the smooth, easy drinking La Dolce Vita ($18 bottle) made with a cabernet base and blackberry puree. Another popular pick is the Mela Verde ($18) made with green apple puree and a riesling base for a crisp, refreshing finish. Joe’s new creation is Delizioso ($24), a fortified black cherry wine.

“After the wine is fermented through, I add cognac to it to fortify it, and it brings the alcohol content to 14 percent,” Joe says. “It’s got a little warm finish to it. It’s different.”

In addition to rotating guest wine and beer selections, find wine slushies as well as flavorful cocktails, such as blueberry lemonade sangria, made with blueberry vodka, lemonade and Nauti Vine’s blueberry wine. For a spin on a root beer float, cool off with a wine float, made with your choice of wine poured over your pick of lemon, cherry or pomegranate frozen Dole Whip.

× 1 of 2 Expand photos by Erin Gulling × 2 of 2 Expand photos by Erin Gulling Prev Next

Nosh on appetizers such as dill pickle cheese curds, a Caesar salad and a meat and cheese plate featuring trail bologna, pepperoni, Colby Jack, Swiss and cheddar. Choose from nine flatbread pizzas cooked in a seasoned stone outdoor pizza oven situated in a vintage fire truck. Varieties include roasted wild mushroom ($13) — with shaved Parmesan, mozzarella, chives and a bourbon glaze — or lobster ($15) with garlic butter sauce, tomatoes, basil and a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano and provolone.

Enjoy your food and wine on the outdoor lower patio, featuring a bar and fire pit at the base of a rocky hill dotted with milkweed, grape vines and birch trees. Linger for sunset.

“The sky lights up in so much color.It’s beautiful,” says Joe. “There’s a reflection off the water — it’s pretty amazing.”

3950 S. Main St., Green, 330-644-5444, nautivine.com