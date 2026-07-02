Hole In One: Putt Street Social offers a Unique Dining Experience

An olive tree bearing myriad woven lanterns illuminates Putt Street Social’s dining room and evokes a coastal Mediterranean courtyard. A rustic bar wall with glowing caverns showcasing pottery resembles Spain and Mediterranean island cliffsides. A bust has Italian inspiration, as do curved courtyard chairs and archways. Dining at Putt Street Social transports you.

“People aren’t expecting it. That’s the magic of it,” says co-owner Greg Kandis. “Customers often mention they don’t feel like they’re in Canton, Ohio, anymore. They feel like they are on vacation.”

From concept to opening, the masterpiece took nearly two years to complete. Greg and his wife, co-owner Elena Aslanides-Kandis, have Greek heritage — and executive chef Mark Pullin has experience with that cuisine at restaurants throughout the country. On the scratch-made menu, discover Mediterranean small plates, dips, salads, skewers, signature courses, sandwiches and more.

“Our menu is designed to be enjoyed individually or shared,” Greg says. “Each dish stands out on its own — no sides, no set structure — so you can build your table your way.”

Wrapped in phyllo, the crispy Havarti baton ($14) is baked and topped with spicy sambal honey and crushed pistachios. It’s served with house-made focaccia.

“Havarti is a Danish cheese. It’s creamy and buttery. It’s mildly tangy. It’s slightly sweet. With that spicy sambal honey, you’re starting to hit different taste buds in your mouth, and then you add in that crunch with the pistachios,” Greg says. “It’s really a beautiful marriage.”

Char-grilled octopus ($19) is topped with charred lemon, garlic herb compound butter, fresh herbs and tarragon. Hummus ($9) is made of confited garlic, garbanzo beans, extra-virgin olive oil, tahini, lemon and za’atar, served with seasonal crudites such as watermelon radish and tricolor carrots with house-made pita or focaccia. Crafted with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, Marsala Zabaione, mascarpone, coffee liqueur and cacao, Pullin’s tiramisu ($12) gets rave reviews — diners call it the best they’ve ever had. Find a large selection of cocktails curated by bar lead Tatiana Morgan, along with beer, wine and mocktails. Try the Mademoiselle martini ($14) with Empress 1908 indigo gin, peach schnapps, house lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice and a lime wheel. Meet Me in the Garden ($14) combines ouzo, pineapple, house-made lavender syrup, elderflower, cucumber, simple syrup, egg white and lavender dust.

“You’re getting the flower garden and the vegetable garden,” Greg says, “all those fresh, crisp flavors.”

Take your drink to one of two themed nine-hole mini golf courses designed by Greg — he hand-painted floors for both.

“The Mediterranean course is bright and coastal, full of energy, crisp ivories, vibrant blues, textures inspired by seaside villages and sunlit courtyards,” says Greg. “The vineyard course is a completely different experience surrounded by olive trees, aged barrels, rustic wood accents and Italian cypress trees.”

Hang out in a lounge with an oversized chessboard, trivia and board games. Elena says the vision of Putt Street is bringing people together through play and exceptional food and drinks.

“Joy radiates throughout the space,” Greg says. “There is friendly competition going and people are hooting and hollering — somebody got a hole in one. … You can hear it in the dining room. It’s infectious.”

4834 Everhard Road NW, Canton, 330-748-3800, puttstreet.com