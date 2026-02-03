Hot Spot: Beware of the Leopard

Order the caviar treatment at Beware of the Leopard, and prepare for a taste of the sophisticated and familiar — all in one bite. European sturgeon caviar is served with Lawson’s onion chip dip — as well as thin, crispy Pringles — for the indulgent dish ($100), served at the lower-level cocktail bar and eatery in downtown Kent.

“Potato chips are perfect. The shape of the Pringle is gonna be perfect every time,” says co-owner Dave Wies. “They usually serve it with crème fraiche and minced pickled red onion, which if you put it together, is just French onion dip to me.”

This combination of highbrow details and casual flair is evident throughout the Leopard. Cheeky, colorful stickers adorn rich wooden elements, and cozy red booths allow for intimate games of Connect 4. Local art covers the walls, while string lights and greenery complete the look of the spot that Wies describes as “serious and silly.”

Opened in March 2025, the Leopard is refreshing its food and drink menus and is working on a menu inspired by fortune-telling. Look for 12 new drinks starting Feb. 15 — as well as events with fortune tellers.

Elevated yet approachable, its cocktail menu is extensive enough to please both newcomers and connoisseurs — and includes a fun “Group Activities” section with shots, a tiki bowl and more.

“There’s going to be people who want a classic cocktail, and they can get that here,” says co-owner Derek Salustro. “There’s people that want something on the lighter side, or a little weird … kind of cocktail.”

Newbies might enjoy the on-draft Sierra Myst ($8), an elevated version of a vodka soda made with Watershed Distillery vodka, Noble Cut Distillery limoncello, lemon, lime and sugar. More seasoned drinkers might opt for the Mole, Mole, Mole ($11).

“We start making that with a mole paste, and we combine that into some simple syrup, so we end up with a kind of sweet and slightly spicy mole syrup,” Wies says, adding that the syrup is combined with tequila, mezcal, lemon juice and egg white. It’s shaken to produce a thick egg white foam. “We top it with a little bit of chocolate bitters.”

Also try the playfully-named Your Mom ($11), made with Watershed vodka, clarified tomato essence, pickle brine, house-made olive brine, lemon and dry vermouth, and the Express This ($11-$35), an espresso martini made with Bent Tree Coffee cold brew and Watershed vodka that can be ordered in a coffee pot for four drinkers. The Banana Stand ($11) is made with banana pudding dark rum, Benedictine, banana syrup, lemon and walnut bitters and vanilla oat foam. It’s crowned by a vanilla wafer cookie.

“We also roast bananas in house, and we make an oleo out of it,” says Salustro. “You’ll take equal parts in weight of the banana peel and the pulp with sugar, and you let the sugar draw out all the oils and flavor from the banana. … Once you’ve filtered it, you are left with a pure, natural, banana syrup.”

Pair your drink with something to nosh on — options include snacks such as fancy meat and cheese ($23) and house-made crab dip ($7). The Leopard recently added meals like a noodle dish with glass noodles, roasted green onion sauce, pork belly, Napa cabbage and shiitake mushrooms ($19), house-made meatloaf ($15) and pork belly sliders ($14), among other hearty bites. Come on Mondays to sample handmade dumplings from a regular Fifth Flavor pop-up.

With food options like a Big Kid Lunchable ($7) and drinks such as an old-fashioned made with Dr. Pepper simple syrup ($11), the Leopard bounces from high to low — and carves out a niche in between.

“We are doing something different than everybody else in town is doing,” Wies says. “We’re going to be moving to more menus this year, and heavy on themes, more whimsy, a little more excess. … We’re always trying to push our guests a little bit too.”

176 E. Main St., Unit B, Kent, 330-593-5003, bewareoftheleopardkent.com