In Harmony: Inside Circle of 5ths

The foamy surface of Circle of 5ths’ Polka Dot Ascot cocktail — made with cold brew, Branca Menta digestif, Vida mezcal, blanco tequila and a foamed coconut cream topping — is dotted with droplets of thickened lavender tincture, lending the drink an imaginative, fashionable air.

“It is a play on an espresso martini. So, we make our own cold brew with a cold brew blend from Akron Coffee Roasters,” says Timothy Baxter, 5ths hospitality and beverage director. “We are a local to table program.”

Inspired by the vintage thrift stores of the Midwest, the Polka Dot Ascot sets the vibe for the trendy cocktail bar and kitchen.

“I think of cool, a bit `20s meets `70s meets now,” Baxter says of 5ths’ aesthetic.

Opened in 2023 and located above Blu Jazz in the Akron Historic Arts District, 5ths offers elevated seasonal cocktails and innovative dishes in a hip, upscale environment with rich, warm tones.

“It’s all about finding the harmony between music, food and art — how they’re all connected,” says general manager Michael Troppe. “We’re trying to let the drinks and the food represent the beauty of the music downstairs.”

Sip on a Pickletini, made with a clear spirit, citrus and pickle brine from 5ths chef Adam Heidt, and Venus as a Boy, made with Heidt’s fermented tomatoes, citrus, brine, spices, vodka and tequila. The Witchy Woman plays into Baxter’s love of wine — and includes a red wine reduction infused with lavender, rose and hibiscus, vodka, prosecco and a house lemon cordial. A few cocktails, including the Polka Dot Ascot, come with a sage wash — sage is burned, and its smoke surrounds the drink in a fragrant cloud.

Savor a menu from the mind of Heidt — including the Brussels sprouts, made with spicy agave mustard and fried sunflower seeds, and the spicy chicken sammy, served with pickled red onions and garlic mayo. Another dish, the beef and fries, is made using a complex process that includes braising a whole chuck roast with wine until fork tender, setting it in a jus mixture and searing it on the flattop.

“I really wanted to challenge myself to do something different,” Heidt says. “It’s like the best pot roast ever, but with a sear on it.”

The dish comes with a pile of triple-cooked French fries, local butternut squash puree, chili crisp, pickled mustard seeds and cognac-fortified beef gravy.

“I’ve never been questioned on anything that we’ve had on the menu. We’ve done beef tartare, and we’ve done local caviar from Lake Erie,” says Heidt, who previously worked at the Blue Door Cafe & Bakery.

Although its drinks and fare are daring, the bar’s atmosphere is one of approachability.

“This is the front door to the Historic Arts District,” says Baxter. “Camaraderie and building bridges is what the Historic Arts District is about.”

On Wednesdays, 5ths invites outside bartenders to spotlight their own cocktails.

“What keeps us going are guest reactions to the food and the drinks and how they’re having a good time. That’s the whole reason why we’re here,” Troppe says. “Akron’s my home, and I love it here. I want to share my home with others — invite them in.”

Tuesday-Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 5-11 p.m., 45 E. Market St., Akron, 330-302-8127, circleoffifthsakron.com