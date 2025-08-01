Best Merchant Hub: Market 42: Brunswick’s New Marketplace for Local Food, Drinks & Shopping

Nick Kyriazis grew up in Greece, a country where people regularly gather at walkable neighborhood stores and restaurants. That’s how he envisioned his new Market 42 in Brunswick.

“This is something indoors that resembles that walkability, finding different options at the same location,” says the co-founder, co-owner and Brunswick resident.

There are around 24 vendors, including 11 restaurants, in the 26,000-square-feet rustic marketplace that brings together local food and retail.

Competition to get a stall was tight — around 750 vendors were interviewed. They were carefully selected based on what was missing in Brunswick. Market 42 has vendors selling hibachi, ramen, Indian fare, Latin American food and more.

“This was a dry food area. … It was not too many selections other than fast food,” Kyriazis says. “These are not chains. The owners are cooking in the back. It’s all fresh and local.”

Pasta Fresca is a new concept that features build-your-own bowls crafted using fresh Ohio City Pasta and house-made sauces. Try a twistetti pasta bowl with house-made pork-beef meatballs, spicy Arrabbiata marinara sauce, mozzarella pearls, fresh basil and a breadstick.

For house-made ice cream, head to Waylon’s Handcrafted. There, find Dubai chocolate ice cream swirled with house-made pistachio butter or fresh strawberry ice cream with yogurt-covered pretzels. The ambitious can take on a massive cookie sandwich, which comes in flavors such as mint chocolate chip ice cream rolled in sprinkles between double chocolate cookies.

Grab a drink from a new wine bar or McGinty’s Pub, serving cocktails and around 20 draft beers.

After you’re full, shop at mini boutiques. At Gift Mill Run’s planting bar, pot a low-maintenance plant by using soil and your choice of succulent, rock topping, sign and floral pick in a witty pot — with sayings such as: Oh for Succs Sake or You grow girl. Plus, take home a single stem from its flower bar.

Handmade Haven gathers up creations from 50 to 60 makers, such as Ravine’s Edge maple syrup from Medina, Dreams by Kelsey daisy chain bracelets and J. Dagger Candle Co. soy candles, topped with life-like whipped cream.

Return for farmers markets on the patio Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Visitors have been thanking Kyriazis for bringing local businesses to a commercialized area. It whisks him back to his home country some days.

“People gathering together, going to the square, having a cup of coffee and spending two hours,” he says. “I see this here. It takes me back to Greece mentally.”

2099 Pearl Road, Brunswick, themarket42.com