Inside OLINDA and Gervasi Patio Guide

At the main Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa property, nearly every building’s name is linked to a family story. OLINDA, Gervasi’s newest venture — located in Jackson Township — is no different.

“Ted is our founder, and Linda is his wife,” explains marketing director Andrea Hartman. “We were looking for that family tie.”

Marketing agency Cassel Bear presented the Gervasi team with OLINDA —a name that connects to the founder’s family tree and means oh, beautiful in Portuguese.

“We all looked at each other, even got emotional,” Hartman recalls, “and said, Yep, this is it.”

Upon entering, guests are greeted by a slab of marble that manifests the mood in the richly decorated, blue-hued interior — which also highlights plush booth seating, a black-painted brick bar backsplash, a tiled wall with “All In Good Taste” lettered across it and a massive, marquee-style “Pours” sign. Plus, dine outdoors on a stylish patio during the summer months.

“It’s absolutely stunning,” Hartman says. “It truly sets the tone for the entire atmosphere. Really luxurious textures, as far as velvets, and there’s a lot of tilework, but … it’s also really fun, with some gold accents.”

Savor a vibrant menu, including weekend brunch — featuring a mimosa flight — and dinner options, with a happy hour Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Order shared plates, such as the OLINDA butter rolls, with lavender honey butter and smoked sea salt, the elote dip, made with roasted corn, red onions, lime, cotija cheese and poblano peppers, and goat cheese cigars, wrapped in flaky phyllo.

“Some of the menu features actually are Linda’s recipes,” Hartman relates. “We have what’s called mini Joe’s, and it is a mini bread cup, and on the side is a ramekin served with Linda’s sloppy Joe recipe.”

Main courses include a Philly French dip sandwich with thinly sliced steak, provolone, caramelized onions and more, served with au jus, a grilled pork chop with sweet potato puree, cherry sauce and succotash, and sushi.

“What’s become really popular is our crispy rice,” says Hartman, noting that the fried rice cake comes with scallions, spicy tuna, spicy crab or vegetables. “A unique roll is … the surf and turf sushi roll, which is lobster with sliced strip steak, nori and hoisin sauce.”

OLINDA provides a unique dining experience, immersing guests in sophistication and hospitality alike.

“It is completely different than anything that we typically have at our other existing restaurants,” says Hartman. “Everything is meant to be shared and to be enjoyed with family, friends and loved ones.”

7160 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 330-353-8988

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Gervasi Patio Guide

Green

The Twisted Olive

Both a lower- and upper-level patio overlook Boettler Park at the Twisted Olive, Gervasi’s Italian American restaurant in Green. “[There’s] really beautiful scenery of the lake and the park with lush greenery,” marketing director Andrea Hartman notes. “It was actually named one of the best patios in Ohio.” Enjoy a blueberry basil lemonade or an It’s About Figgin’ Thyme, made with Gervasi Spirits small-batch vodka, fig jam, thyme syrup and lemon — and pair your drink with meatballs, pasta and more.

5430 Massillon Road, Green, 330-899-0550

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Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa, Canton

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The Piazza

Overlooking a spring-fed lake, the Piazza’s patio features willow trees and greenery. “We have really beautiful patio furniture, red umbrellas,” says Hartman. “We have a bandstand that makes you feel like you’re … at a resort in Tuscany.” Alfresco dining options include brick-fired pizzas and entree bowls. Sip a Gervasi Fromanza rosé wine slushy while you watch swans glide through the water from May through October.

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The Crush House

Choose to sit on a first-floor patio or a second-floor outdoor dining area at the Crush House, Gervasi’s contemporary wine bar and eatery. “We’re known there for our short rib gnocchi,” says Hartman. Order a New Fashioned, made with Gervasi Spirits Wine Barrel bourbon, or opt for a chocolate tiramisu martini, crafted with Gervasi Spirits Giava liqueur.

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The Cave

An intimate wine bar, the Cave is “great during public hours, because … you can enjoy your glass of wine or your tasting of wine right out on the patio,” Hartman says. Featuring wine barrel cocktail tables, the Cave’s patio, surrounded by scenic stone walls, provides space to try wines such as Gervasi’s Lucello pinot grigio and Brigante sweet red blend.

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The Still House

A coffee house by day and a cocktail lounge by night, the Still House boasts both a covered patio and a separate cigar patio. “Our property borders a Stark Parks trail, so in the mornings we see a lot of walkers and bikers that stop … to grab a cup of coffee,” says Hartman. In the evenings, it comes to life with musical acts. Taste the Apothecary, with Gervasi Spirits small-batch gin, while you soak in a summer night.

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com