Sicily’s Italian Icebox: Italian Ice Treats in Portage Lakes

Swirl and stack Italian ice with flavors such as lemon, cherry and root beer at Sicily’s Italian Icebox. Opt to cool off with Italian ice popsicles — flavors include blueberry, bubble gum and mango. Enjoy special summer creations, including Havana banana — made with banana Italian ice, vanilla ice cream, caramel syrup, Nilla Wafers and sliced fresh bananas — available from Aug. 1 to 7. Other specials include orange creamsicle, with orange cream Italian ice, vanilla ice cream and mandarin oranges, available Aug. 8 to 14, Italian cream sodas, in combinations such as vanilla ice cream and lemon-lime soda, available Aug. 15 to 21, and a blue cotton candy sundae, with blue cotton candy Italian ice, vanilla ice cream and cotton candy topping, available Aug. 22 to 29.

424 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-617-2737, facebook.com/silicysitalianicebox