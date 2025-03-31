Soul Food: The Soulful Vegan's Plant-Based Favorites in Downtown Akron

From jackfruit-based ribs to konjac-based shrimp, the Soulful Vegan has served up meatless versions of favorite dishes since its opening in 2022. Now, having moved from Merriman Valley to a larger space in downtown Akron in February, the restaurant has doubled in size — providing seating for 50. Try the Big McVegan ($13), which offers two plant-based patties with cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions and a house-made special sauce. Sides include vegan mac ‘n’ cheese ($6), sweet potato fries dusted with cinnamon and sugar ($7), dirty rice ($6) and more. With such an expansive menu, the eatery may even appeal to some carnivores. 12 E. Exchange St., Akron, 330-338-1949, thesoulfulvegans.com

