Sweet Tour: Explore 14 Stark County Ice Cream Shops

Order a scoop of Banana Pudding at 2 Scoopz, or try a Munchie flurry with M&M’s, peanut butter cups, Oreos and sprinkles from Tasti Crème. They’re part of Stark Flavor’s Ice Cream Passport, which takes flavor discovery to another level by introducing you to 14 locally owned and operated Stark County ice cream shops. Participating ice cream shops include Taggarts Ice Cream, Pav’s Creamery North Canton, Kustard Korner, the Clever Cookie & Creamery and more. “The concept of our digital passports was to create an experience for local customers who want to support these businesses,” says Mike Sturdivant, owner of Stark Flavor, via an email. Participants receive a free shirt. Enjoy scoops all summer — the passport is open till Sept. 1. starkflavor.com

