History Lesson: ‘Akron at 200’ Explores Hidden Histories & Icons in New Bicentennial Book

Twenty-seven authors came together to write “Akron at 200: A Bicentennial History,” a collection of essays celebrating the Rubber City’s significant milestone. Spanning Indigenous history to present day, the book offers fresh insights on well-known topics such as the failed Innerbelt and the 1851 Woman’s Rights Convention, at which Sojourner Truth delivered her famous speech. A chapter on the Akron Sound by award-winning Akron author David Giffels includes a tribute to the legacy of Alan Freed, a radio host and DJ for WAKR Akron starting in the 1940s who popularized the term rock ‘n’ roll. It was also important to the editors to include lesser-known histories, such as those on the roles of women, the Black community and the LGBTQ+ population. Activist Fran Wilson chronicles Akron’s queer history for the first time in print, says David Lieberth, co-editor. The book also shines a rare light on Black composer Julia Perry and Republican presidential nominee Wendell Willkie’s time in Akron. “These are important historic figures that really not much has been written about,” says Lieberth.

$50, The University of Akron Press, out Sept. 9, uakron.edu/uapress