A League of Its Own: The Legacy of Derby Downs, the Akron RubberDucks and Firestone Country Club

Derby Downs

Hurtling down the steep, 989-foot-long track at Derby Downs in Akron, racers speed into a long history of innovation. The Soap Box Derby — a sport in which youths create and race simple, gravity powered vehicles — dates back to 1933 when Dayton Daily News photographer Myron E. Scott noticed a group of boys pushing homemade carts down a hill. Scott began organizing the races, and by 1936, as part of a Works Progress Administration project, Derby Downs was built in Akron as a permanent venue. The natural slope still hosts local races, as well as the annual FirstEnergy Soap Box Derby World Championship Race Week — this year, from July 13 to 19. Plus, on Sept. 19, a special bicentennial race is set to take place at night, allowing hopefuls to fly down the illuminated course. 789 Derby Downs Drive, Akron, 330-733-8723, soapboxderby.org

Akron RubberDucks

Since 2013, Akronites have cheered on a minor league baseball team with a playful team name: the Akron RubberDucks. The moniker is a double whammy, delighting as it pays tribute to the city’s impactful role in the rubber industry. But the franchise — the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians — hasn’t always been themed after everyone’s favorite bath toy. Originating as the Binghamton Triplets in 1923, the team finally landed in Ohio as the Canton-Akron Indians in 1989. By 1997, the team debuted in the Rubber City as the Akron Aeros — taking up residence in a new stadium dubbed Canal Park. The Aeros clinched league championships in 2003 and 2005. From extreme foods and dog-friendly nights to quirky promotions — such as a white French dressing-themed night — the RubberDucks bring lighthearted fun to America’s favorite game. 300 S. Main St., Akron, 330-253-5151, milb.com/akron

Firestone Country Club

Scores of PGA Tour stars have descended upon Firestone Country Club for tournaments since the 1950s — including the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and three PGA champion ships. Originally a recreational space when it was built in 1929 for employees of Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., Firestone Country Club is now the home course for the Senior PGA tour’s Kaulig Companies Championship, which is June 18 to 22 this year. The course has challenged golfers since its first professional tournament: the 1954 Rubber City Open. Tiger Woods won the Bridgestone Invitational eight times, Jack Nicklaus clinched the 1975 PGA Championship, Arnold Palmer won the American Golf Classic twice and Steve Stricker was victorious in the 2023 Kaulig Championship. With the clubs’ Stay & Play package, you can book a room and take your swing at greatness on the same course. 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, 330-644-8441, invitedclubs. com/clubs/firestone-country-club