History Illuminated: Akron 200’s Forgotten History Forum Series Sheds Light on Local Stories

Most locals know about Akron’s history as the Rubber Capital of the World — but few know Akron’s rubber industry was trailblazing in its hiring of deaf workers. This revelation and other lesser-known subjects are what Akron 200’s Forgotten History Forum Series, presented by FirstEnergy Foundation, is all about.

“The Forgotten History Forum Series looks to explore a number of topics and seminal points in our city’s history that are not often discussed and some which still challenge us today,” says Akron 200 Executive Director Mark Greer of the series that’s broadcast by PBS Western Reserve. “We wanted to make sure we shine a light on a lot of these areas that many Akronites today haven’t heard about as much.”

From arts to urban development, the series’ wide-ranging topics are inclusive to represent all communities of Akronites — as well as key aspects of the Akron 200 celebration. So far this year, forums have discussed the new Akron History Center, women trailblazers and the lost cinemas of Akron.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with people remarking how many things in our history they weren’t aware of, including those who are students of history,” says Greer.

On May 20, The Summit FM will lead a discussion on the Akron Sound movement, which took place from the mid-1970s to the mid ‘80s — when many punk, new wave and experimental bands were formed. On June 10, attendees will learn about the history of deaf rubber workers and their impact on the industry. Set to be released by the University of Akron Press in July, a new Akron History Anthology — which features 29 chapters by different local authors — will be the focus of the July 15 forum. It will be moderated by Jon Miller, director of the University of Akron Press and editor of the book.

The August 12 event will revolve around Akron space flight and the history of the early Mercury spacesuits designed at BF Goodrich. Head to Ed Davis Community Center September 9 for the Sole of Akron forum, which will tie in the history of sports and athletic wear in Akron. It will be led by Akron Sneaker Academy Founder and Executive Director Dominique Waters. October will bring two forums. On October 14, learn about Native American history. On October 28, at the University of Akron’s Dr. Shirla R. McClain Gallery, hear a moderated discussion about McClain’s groundbreaking dissertation on Akron’s Black history between Greer and local historian Gabriel Scott.

November 18 will offer a forum on the history of urban renewal in Akron, addressing how the city’s failed Innerbelt project, among other examples, displaced predominately Black communities in its path. The panel will feature speakers, including Terrence Shelton of the Akron Rites of Passage Institute, whose family was displaced by the Innerbelt.

“We want to look at the real-life impact and the generational implications of those actions, the socioeconomic and cultural impact, and use that as measuring point for what will be proposed in the future,” Greer says.

The series will close December 2 with a forum on the history of Black churches in Akron, including how they have been a huge component of Black culture and have driven change — not only in the Black community, but in Akron as a whole.

Catch up with past talks, as well as additional content, at akron200.org. Greer encourages Akronites to attend the forums to witness speakers providing insight on historical Akron topics not often discussed.

“It’s really an amazing opportunity to learn about the people, the movements, the events that really shaped Akron and made us who we are,” he says “There’s not one forum that’s going to happen where you won’t leave without learning at least one new thing, but more likely several, you didn’t know before.”

Forums will be held at Akron-Summit County Public Library’s main branch auditorium unless otherwise noted, 60 S. High St., Akron, akron200.org