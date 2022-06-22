Akron choreographer uses podcast to break down barriers

Listen Up

The world awakened after George Floyd was killed by police. Black Akron choreographer and father Dominic Moore-Dunson had many questions afterward, and launched a podcast, “inCopNegro,” in April as part of his dance-theater project that explores safety in respect to police relations and parenthood in Black communities in America. The episodes feature raw interviews with Black police officers, community members and city officials, including Akron pastor and football coach Kemp Boyd. He discusses four encounters his players had with gun violence in just one month. Their powerful conversation delves into the isolation, trust issues and loss of a sense of safety that follow for Black youth and how we need to connect with police on a personal level to break down barriers. incopnegro-black-blue.simplecast.com