Akron Parades: From the 1925 Centennial to the 2025 Bicentennial

For Akron’s centennial in 1925, 7,000 marchers, 23 bands and 460 floats made up the one of the city’s largest parades at that time. The parade featured eight major divisions with several sections on themes such as homes, transportation, rubber and more throughout 100 years. The Fisher Body Pipe Band, pictured here, played bagpipes during the parade. Formed in 1923, its original members consisted of Scottish immigrants working at the Cleveland Fisher Body car plant — the group still performs today as the Cleveland Kiltie Band. See splendor again with the Goodyear Bicentennial Downtown Parade in Akron July 5. It promises a grand spectacle to celebrate Akron’s 200 years.