Artistic Life: EN-RICH-MENT Empowers Young Artists

On an early October afternoon at EN-RICH-MENT’s Arts Education Center, 6-year-old beginner student River is seated at a drum set as drum set instructor Adam Grimm teaches him how to drum. River uses the drumstick in his left hand to beat a snare drum and then crosses his right hand overtop, using a drumstick to hit hi-hat cymbals.

“I like music a lot,” River says, adding that drums are his favorite instrument because “they make a lot of music.”

“You can definitely tell his love for music. He really has a passion,” says Grimm. “I hope that when they get older, they realize what they had — the opportunity to be able to play all these instruments, violin, strings, steel drums, small ensembles, large ensembles — it’s a really good thing for them.”

The Canton-based nonprofit provides free art, dance and music programming for many kids who otherwise might not be able to afford it. This year, over 185 students attended its 65 summer classes. Executive director Betty M. Smith co-founded EN-RICH-MENT in 2012 to dismantle barriers to the arts for kids. It generally draws 5- to 18-year-olds from up to 77 schools throughout Stark County and beyond.

“I really felt like it was something God wanted me to do,” says Smith, now 85 years old. “A lot of our young people can’t afford music lessons. They can’t afford art lessons. They definitely can’t afford instruments — so it was all to be free.”

EN-RICH-MENT entered a new era when it opened its incredible 15,000-square-foot, $2.1 million Arts Education Center in 2024, with much help from Gervasi Vineyard owner and philanthropist Ted Swaldo. It now hosts over 50 fall classes, including acting, bio art, creative cooking, digital art, ballet, hip-hop, brass, steel orchestra and more. Sessions run Tuesdays through Thursdays after school or on Saturdays. Impressive spaces include dance studios, music rooms, art rooms, practice rooms, a media room and a kitchen, where cooking students serve after-school dinners to kids. Many community members recognize EN-Corps drumline, danceline, color guard and pompoms from their 70-plus annual performances — including both Pro Football Hall of Fame parades and downtown Akron and Massillon’s holiday parades. They are an affiliate of the Bluecoats and get to attend its esteemed Blue Way camp and the Drum Corps International championship for free.

Students must go to school the day that they attend EN-RICH-MENT classes and get at least a C average. So, the programs inspire students to keep their grades up, have good attendance and follow rules — such as cleaning up their plates after meals.

“We teach them things they need to do at home, life skills,” Smith says. “The arts bring them to us, but then we’re able to keep the family motivated and inspired to do better.”

EN-RICH-MENT provides wraparound services, including tutoring and a library where kids struggling with reading can work on literacy.

Staffers are trained in trauma-informed care. A parent-child Strengthening Families program invites family members to work on boundaries, positive relationships and emotional well-being. Sometimes, students are referred to the behavior specialist for counseling. The art teacher occasionally sees a need for a referral in students’ artworks.

“Art is good for therapy. Kids draw what they’re feeling and what they think about,” Smith says. “Our art instructor is very good with students with behavior problems, with adverse trauma. … People don’t imagine what kids are going through today with mental health issues. That’s why we have a behavioral specialist.”

Music can be therapeutic too.

“Drumming is really good for aggressive behavior,” Smith says. “It gives them an outlet — drawing, sketching, statistics show the arts make a difference in the lives of the children.”

The program has some children with autism. A sensory room, with oversized bean bag chairs and a sunset backdrop, provides a calm place to destress.

Smith has seen kids flourish. One student, Syhlas, started drumming at 3 and is now 12 and teaching younger kids. Former EN-RICH-MENT students have returned to work there, including Harley Núñez, a University of Akron music education major who is now the music director. His wife, former student Aurora Ross, is now the director of programs.

Support EN-RICH-MENT’s 1,000 Squares to Grow fundraising campaign or attend its seventh annual Awards Gala Dec. 6. Its spring classes begin enrollment in January.

Smith hopes the building is used daily from morning to night. Currently, community groups meet there. She is looking into partnerships with day cares, senior centers and the department of developmental disabilities to get more people to use the space that the kids enjoy so much.

“We’re a safe haven. We’re very loving. We care about them, and they will learn anything they want to learn about the arts, about life,” says Smith. “We’re the full package of family, of inspiration, of motivation. We teach them how to love and respect one another, which I think is really key.”

901 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-546-7724, en-rich-ment.org