Birds of a Feather: Kent State and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Bring Feathers to Fashion

Updated 5/21/26

A conical hat covered in the jewel tones of peacock feathers astounds. A long black dress with a winding trail of thin, fine feathers sprouting from the sides calls to mind elegant nights. A blue and opalescent hat, with wispy feathers trailing from the back, amazes. These are some of the items on display in “Fashion & Feather,” a new exhibit that’s a collaboration between Kent State University and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. On display through Oct. 11 at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, it explores how feathers are used in fashion and prompts viewers to contemplate their use. Cultural objects and ornithological specimens from the CMNH collection are paired with garments and accessories from the Kent State University Museum and contemporary feather-inspired Kent State fashion student designs.

“It takes examples — hats, fans, dresses that use feathers — from our collection, and then we’re displaying in conjunction with specimens from the Natural History collection. So, we have a lot of hats that have ostrich feathers, for instance, and then they have an ostrich, a taxidermy ostrich. … So, you get the sense of, This is how feathers were used by the birds. This is how feathers have been used by humans,” says Sara Hume, a professor and a curator at the Kent State University Museum. “What are the implications of using feathers in fashion, and what are the implications for people and birds and the preservation and conservation of these species?”

Although this collaboration is displayed in Cleveland, see other fashion exhibits at the Kent State University Museum, which was founded by Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman in 1985. Home to one of the world’s most important collections of historic fashion, decorative arts and textiles, the Kent State University Museum has more than 30,000 objects that span from the mid-1700s to the present day.

Through its exhibitions and educational programming, the museum brings these pieces to life, offering visitors a look into the evolution of style, craftsmanship and cultural expression while connecting historical design to contemporary fashion.

“It serves students, student work, research and classes, but we put together exhibitions that serve the public, so it’s both a sort of university resource, but also a museum in the community,” Hume says. Other current exhibitions include “LeRoy Neiman: A Keen Observer of Style,” a showcase of work by the acclaimed fashion illustrator through June 28, and “A Meeting of Cultures: Fashioning North Africa” through May 10.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, look out for “Quilts and Coverlets: Art for the American Home,” on display from June 26, 2026 through April 18, 2027. The permanent “Fashion Timeline” exhibit spans over two centuries of fashion history and provides an ever-changing peek into the museum’s collection, which has earned an esteemed reputation. “It has become one of the premier costume and textile collections in the country,” Hume says.

515 Hilltop Drive, Kent, 330-672-3450, kent.edu/museum