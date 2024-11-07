photo provided by Summit Memory / Akron-Summit County Public Library
For 150 years, the Akron-Summit County Public Library — now with 19 locations — has made reading fun for generations of bookworms. It began on the second floor of an Akron Masonic Temple in 1874. The library expanded to include children’s programming around 1913. The lovable Winnie the Pooh was featured at a Hundred Acre Wood-themed event around 1975 (pictured), held at the Manchester branch. In 1990, Manchester merged with the Coventry branch to create the Portage Lakes branch. Children’s events remain a priority at Portage Lakes — kids and tweens can grab a doughnut Nov. 9 while they read and discuss graphic novels, including volume one of “The Racc Pack.” On Nov. 12, families can engage in music, movement, rhymes, play and stories during a family story time.