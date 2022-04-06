Cabin Fever Guide: Places for kids to reset, have fun and learn this spring

Coming out of pandemic isolation, kids may be incredibly rambunctious this spring. It’s been a long, cold winter, with the COVID-19 Omicron variant and booster shots. But spring is a time of renewal and rejuvenation — not to mention the warmer weather and trees and flowers starting to bloom.

If you’re looking for places to take the kids to reset this spring, consider these options that are both fun and educational. They are mostly geared for tykes between 2 and 10, but even grownups can enjoy them.

Akron Children’s Museum

The vision for a children’s museum in Akron came to Betsy and Ryan Hartschuh years ago as they traveled the country. They stopped in many cities that had their own museums just for kids and thought, Why doesn’t Akron have this?

After overwhelming support for a pop-up space at Lock 3, the Akron Children’s Museum opened its doors in a more permanent fashion in 2016 after reaching fundraising goals and partnering with the city. Traci Buckner, the museum’s executive director, notes the museum has hosted nearly 200,000 visitors since it opened.

While the past two years have been a challenge with COVID-19, the city is dropping its mask requirements as we go to press in mid-March, and more people are starting to get out.

Buckner says the museum will soon be expanding an additional 3,000 square feet for a total of 10,000 square feet of interactive space that includes more than 22 exhibits.

"We are focused on how children can learn through play,” Buckner says. “We recently formalized a relationship with the Akron Public Schools to be one of the host providers for what they call their Essential Experiences. Those experiences are funded by the G.A.R. Foundation. We will be one of those providers for the next three years. All 1,800 kindergarteners will get to come to the museum for this learning experience over about 55 days during the course of the school year. We’re really excited about that.”

Inside, kids can play in Akron-themed exhibit areas, some of which are sponsored by local businesses such as Acme Fresh Market (Down on the Farm) and Smucker’s (Farmer’s Market). There is also a theater, a baby zone, Canal Corner and a Little Monster Maker Space for kids to see, touch and learn with the help of staff and volunteers.

Buckner says the museum is filling up fast for birthday celebrations, with more than 60 scheduled for the year. It’s a great space to spend the day with your kids and learn — whether a special occasion or not. akronkids.org

Cafe O’Play

John Green, owner of Cafe O’Play, says when they were putting together their business plan, they talked to 10 sets of parents for input. What was the most common response? They wanted a play area where their kids could be physically active.

The concept behind Cafe O’Play is two-fold: There’s a nice coffee house space and an active indoor playground area adjacent to the cafe.

“We really zeroed in on the idea of unstructured, physical, active, imaginative play,” Green says, “and that’s what kids do here.”

In the cafe, the menus are geared towards adults and kids. “Moms make up about 70 percent of our parent business,” says Green. “So we have a menu that is really healthy, with some great salads. We have some grownup plates, like a Mediterranean plate and a cheese plate, which are really popular. But we do have things that kids enjoy as well. Right below the counter is a kids’ menu. We do what’s called a Kid Tin. It’s a muffin tin and kids can pick out six different items to put in it. They can pick salami and crackers, goldfish and grapes and so on. Last year we sold 17,000 Kid Tins.”

The play area, which is approximately 5,000 square feet, features toddler-specific zones for children up to 36 months. There are cushions, ramps, toys and a small climbing structure for toddlers. Older kids get to play on a massive climbing structure that is built with a series of colorful tubes, slides, obstacle courses, ramps and stairs. Another fun and educational attraction is an “EyePlay” interactive floor. The system was developed by Eye Click Industries and features a nearly unlimited amount of games projected onto an 8-foot-by-12-foot white floor. The games can be changed based on the age group.

Parents can register online for open play times and special events such as book readings and magic shows. Green says capacity is still limited, but this may change as restrictions ease. There are also automated wash stations in place. You can reserve space on Cafe O’Play’s website. cafeoplay.com

Stark County Library

You can do a lot for free with a library card, and one of the best libraries in the area for fun and free activities is the Stark County Library.

The Stark branches serve nearly 2 million visitors a year. It has 10 locations, six mobile libraries and a 24/7 digital branch.

Looking for activities that open up your child’s creative side this spring? At the Lake Community Branch, kids from kindergarten to fifth grade can join events such as the Lego Club, where they use their imaginations to build whatever their minds can dream up. Creative play with building blocks stimulates problem-solving skills and encourages spatial understanding and math — and they are fun!

At the East Canton Branch, kids in kindergarten through fifth grade can create art that will hang in the library all month for everyone to enjoy. Each month, kids can learn a new art skill, like making beautiful flowers from strips of paper (April 4). In May, kids can make stepping stones decorated with a mandala pattern.

But you don’t have to leave home to use the library’s resources anymore. Stark branches also offer online comic book borrowing with everything from Marvel to the latest from Japan. Simply sign up for a library card and open up your imagination. starklibrary.org

Camps Directory

Summer camps offer creative outlets and educational opportunities for kids of all ages.

Beck Center for the Arts Summer Camps 2022

June 6 - Aug. 19

Beck Center for the Arts is more than a nonprofit organization that combines professional theater with arts education. We also create art experiences for people ages 5 to 19 in music, dance, theater, and visual arts, all summer long. We have something for every arts lover, no matter skill level or ability. Please note masks are recommended at this point for all ages. Enroll today.

17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540 ext. 10, beckcenter.org/education-programs

Falcon Camp

June 19-Aug. 14

Widely recognized as Ohio’s premier summer camp since 1959, Falcon offers a beautiful lakefront setting, talented staff and wide range of activities. Boys and girls choose their own schedule within a general framework, gender-separate activities with planned coed events. 1:4 staff/camper ratio allows individual instruction and attention. Most of all it’s a great time! ACA accredited, references available. A safe, healthy environment for an excellent experience.

4251 Delta Road SW, Carrollton, 330-627-4269, falconcamp.com

Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio Summer Camps 2022

Various camps for girls grades K-12 | June 19-Aug. 7

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your girl’s next big adventure. The best part is, all girls are welcome — no Girl Scout experience necessary!

Girl Scouts are a force of nature. Your girl is ready to rediscover the world — to disconnect from technology and embrace the freedom of the woods, sky and water.

800-852-4474, gsneo.org/camplife

Magical Theatre Company

Great Big Acting Camps: June 13-17 in Akron and Aug. 1-5 in Hudson;

Wanna Be An Actor?: June 27-July 1 in Wooster; K.I.D. Camp: July 11-22 in Barberton

Your kids hit the stage and have a blast, learning performance skills taught lovingly by professional teaching artists. Building up their confidence and self-esteem in an atmosphere of support and inclusion, your kids will sing, dance, and act their way to joy, self-improvement, and success. Drama without trauma for your kids!

330-848-3708, magicaltheatre.org/drama-camps-2

The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH

June 3-Sept. 2 | Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

See ewe on Mutton Hill! Farm Fridays are for preschool through sixth grade students each week this summer. Free programming starts at 10:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Perkins Stone Mansion with visits to the John Brown House. Join us for stories, songs and fun activities!

550 Copley Road, Akron, 330-535-1120, SummitHistory.org

Summer Theatre Academy 2022

June 6-Aug. 12

Weathervane Playhouse’s Summer Academy 2022 offers a wide variety of camps focusing on acting, storytelling, musical theater and dance. Camps are either one or two weeks long, ending in a final presentation. Students bring their own lunches each day and must follow all safety guidelines required by the theater.

1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-836-2626, weathervaneplayhouse.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Camps

Various Athletic and Enrichment camps | June 6-Aug. 4

St. Vincent-St. Mary Summer Camps offer school students a chance to develop through a variety of enrichment experiences. We provide opportunities for growth, both academically and athletically, in a safe and exciting atmosphere. Join us this summer to make new friends and learn all about what the STVM community has to offer you.

15 N. Maple St., Akron, 330-253-9113, stvm.com/summercamps

