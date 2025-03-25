Hoop Dreams: Cavs Academy All-Girls Summer Basketball Camp Builds Skills & Confidence in Aurora

At the Cavs Academy All-Girls summer camp, campers transform into mini basketball stars as their comfort levels amplify over the four-day program.

“The first day you see a lot of kids shy, and you could see nervousness,” says Jessica Davis, director of youth basketball operations. “By the next day, they’re running into the gym. … Then by Thursday, they’re like, We want to come again. We don’t want to leave.”

Girls ages 8 to 14 can enroll in the camp, which takes place at the Aurora High School auxiliary gym from 9 a.m. to noon July 28 to 31. There’s one coach for every 10 campers — and those who lead the camps are often current high school or college coaches. They set an uplifting tone.

“The atmosphere is positive energy only,” Davis says. “It’s emphasized the entire week in every drill we do.”

Each day has a different focus to break down the fundamentals of basketball. Kids are put into age groups, which rotate to different morning drill stations. Kicking things off is an offensive day, in which girls learn dribbling, ball handling, shooting, form and passing. For a defensive day, coaches teach rebounding and how to use your whole body for defense. Next, a team concepts day imparts how to screen, space yourself on the court, share the ball and pick and roll.

“They’re taught the importance — on a team — how one person is not going to win a game,” Davis says. “It takes all five players on the court.”

On the last day, parents can watch competitions — including knockout, individual and partner hot shot and a coaches versus campers game.

Every day emphasizes agility and footwork, and each afternoon features three versus three and five versus five matches. The camp helps girls master basketball fundamentals and life skills — so, if they keep playing, they might achieve greatness.

“We try to build confidence,” Davis says. “You see them grow tremendously.”

Discount through April 13, 109 W. Pioneer Trail, Aurora, auroraoh.com