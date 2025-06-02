Celebrating Perseverance: Founder's Day Weekend Honors AA History, Unity & Recovery

In June 1935 in Akron, Dr. Bob Smith co-founded what would become one of the most well-known addiction support groups in history — Alcoholics Anonymous. Honor this milestone with the 90th annual Founder’s Day weekend June 6 to 8. The celebration includes performances of the Actors Guild play, “Gift to the World,” historic site bus tours, panels, a dance party and more. On Friday, stop by Dr. Bob’s Home for an Ambassador Breakfast. Throughout the weekend, visit Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens — the location of the co-founders’ meeting that led to the start of AA — for free admission to the Gate Lodge. There, guests can tour an exhibit on Henrietta Seiberling, who arranged that meeting. On Sunday, catch a motorcade to Dr. Bob’s grave, followed by a graveside tribute to the doctor and his wife, Anne. Akron, 330-227-4369, foundersday.org

Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens Stan Hwyet Hall & Gardens