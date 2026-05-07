Dig It: Dig, Scoop & Play! Fairlawn Little Diggers Brings Giant Indoor Sandbox Fun for Kids

With sand from the Bahamas, kiddos ages 7 and under can play in an over 1,000-square-foot oversized sandbox at the new Fairlawn Little Diggers that opened in March. The space is filled with more than 200 construction-themed toys, including ride-on excavators, buckets, foam blocks and sifters. The signature Sand Stacker lets children scoop and transport sand with a conveyor belt in a way that mimics real construction work. Staffers regularly sift the sand to keep it pristine, treat the sand with a nontoxic cleaning solution and use an air filtration system. Walk in daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents can watch from a cafe that offers organic, allergen-friendly and dye-free packaged snacks and refrigerated drinks as well as coffee and tea. “We’ve had a great response from the community,” says co-owner Ruth Jones. “It really helps bring out some of their creativity!”

33 Shiawassee Ave., Fairlawn, 234-678-0019, littlediggersplayspace.com