F.A. Seiberling: Pioneer, Co-Founder of Goodyear and Philanthropist

Why He’s Notable: By co-founding Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with his brother, C.W. Seiberling, in 1898, F.A. Seiberling helped give Akron its identity. “[In] about 1916, it had become the world’s largest tire manufacturer, which put Akron on the map as the Rubber Capital of the World,” says Tom McKenzie, director of engagement at F.A.’s former home-turned-museum, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. By 1920, Goodyear had plants in Akron, Los Angeles and Toronto, more than 50,000 employees and annual sales of over $200 million. F.A. held several tire patents, including the Seiberling State Tire Building machine. Built in 1908, it mechanized and revolutionized the tire-manufacturing process. The brothers stepped down from Goodyear in 1921, the same year that they started Seiberling Rubber Co. That company found success in manufacturing tires and pontoons for the military during World War II.

His Local Impact: F.A. and the Seiberling family were immensely philanthropic. To help alleviate Akron’s housing crisis stemming from the influx of rubber workers, F.A. developed the Goodyear Heights neighborhood for factory workers and the Fairlawn Heights neighborhood for executives. F.A. was one of the founders of the People’s Hospital, which opened in 1915, to alleviate pressure on the city’s sole existing hospital, Akron City Hospital. To connect residents to nature, he donated 469 acres of Stan Hywet’s land to help form Sand Run Metro Park and the Akron Metropolitan Park District in 1921. His grandson, congressman John F. Seiberling, went on to help found the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. “At the turn of the century you had how many rubber companies here in Akron … there was a lot of air pollution,” says McKenzie. “They valued the importance of green space and access to fresh air.”

His Legacy: Goodyear is still headquartered in Akron and builds NASCAR racing tires here. It employs approximately 70,000 plus people worldwide and has a revenue of around $19 billion. F.A.’s contributions remain present in Akron: Fairlawn Heights and Goodyear Heights still exist, the People’s Hospital is now Cleveland Clinic Akron General and the Akron Metropolitan Park District is now Summit Metro Parks, which manages 15,000 acres of green space through out 16 parks. Today, visitors to Stan Hywet can grasp the family’s legacy through events, programs and displays — such as the family’s motto, etched into their stone front porch: “NonNubisSolum,” or “Not for us alone.” “He did so much to help his fellow man and really did a lot for the city of Akron,” McKenzie says. “Their impact, their legacy, is still intact.”

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-836-5533, stanhywet.org