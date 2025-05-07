Caring Companions: Foster Grandparents Bring Support and Smiles to Early Learners

During the current 2024 to 2025 school year, Foster Grandparent Amalia Lorenzana has been mentoring two 2 ½-year-old kids at Head Start/ Early Head Start at Summit Lake. She has been working with the pair throughout the school year, showing them pictures and teaching them to say words. Eventually, they started to speak.

“It feels wonderful when they tell you good morning for the first time when before they didn’t do it,” says Lorenzana, 63, a five-year-plus volunteer. “When you hear those words, you know you’re doing something right.”

Sponsored by the nonprofit Community Action Akron Summit, which is the principal anti-poverty social service agency in Summit County, the Foster Grandparent program trains low-income individuals age 55 and older to mentor and tutor children with special needs — primarily students — at 19 Akron-area sites. There are 51 Foster Grandparents in the program, which is celebrating 60 years. Each works with two children, ranging in age from infants to elementary schoolers. They do not replace birth grandparents and instead provide extra support.

“You have to have a love for children and the patience,” says Jacqueline Ricks, Foster Grandparent program project director. “It is a great program for seniors. It helps them to remain active and to give back to the community while they’re supporting the development of children.”

The program is funded by AmeriCorps Seniors, Direction Home Akron Canton and other local organizations. Sites where mentors work, alongside teachers, include Akron Public Schools, Head Start locations, the Salvation Army Learning Zone Preschool & Childcare center and YMCA child care centers. Another site is Akron Children’s Hospital, where mentors work with child patients who need extra attention.

Foster Grandparents are required to serve 20 to 40 hours a week, which is often spread out over four to five days a week. While the position is not a job, volunteers receive a tax-free hourly stipend, daily meals, transportation reimbursement, a free annual physical, uniforms, accident insurance, paid personal days and holidays and an invite to an annual recognition event.

To get started, they must pass three background checks, participate in a 40-hour orientation and complete monthly in-service training.

“We’re always doing training, helping them to understand engagement with children, how to work with children — helping them problem solve, make good choices and improve academically,” says Ricks. Program administrators also train seniors to help children gain independence, security and success.

Foster Grandparents have myriad reasons for volunteering.

“I volunteer because it keeps me busy,” says Luther Collins, 73, a 10-year-plus volunteer who helps 3- to 5-year-olds at the Westminster YMCA. “It’s some structure for me. I love working with children to help mentor and guide them because I think a lot of kids need that.”

“I like working with the kids and to get out of the house. I love them,” adds Mary Allen, 83, a 19-year volunteer who helps 18-month to 2-year-olds at the Family Enrichment Center YMCA.

On a typical day, volunteers greet kids, eat meals with them, participate in lessons, play educational games, read books and more.

“They engage with children the whole time,” says Ricks. “When they go into circle time, when they’re singing and have their movement time, the grandparents are over there, moving with them.”

While the grandparents are only assigned to two students in each class, they often work with more students — and all students call them Grandma and Grandpa.

“My day starts off with: I go in the classroom, Good morning to all my little angels, and they all come and give me a big hug. We have breakfast. We discuss what they did after they left school the previous day or over the weekend,” says Barbara T. Crooks, 82, a three-year volunteer who helps 3- to 5-year-olds at Head Start at Five Points I & State Early Childhood Program. She likes to play games involving numbers and letters, welcoming several other students to join in. Her leadership helps with listening and good behavior. “All I have to do now is just look, and they know what that means.”

The grandparents eat breakfast and lunch with the children — that’s an excellent opportunity to model proper table manners. “I teach them how to eat their food, not throwing it everywhere,” says Lorenzana. “Teach them that we’re eating the same food, and it is delicious and just to try it.”

Each participating student begins the school year with a child assignment plan, for which teachers identify which subject areas and skills the children need the Foster Grandparents’ help with. Foster Grandparents journal about the child’s daily progress. Special student needs they address include learning disabilities, hearing or speech issues or exposure to abuse. Sometimes, children with separation anxiety simply need more attention. “We had one where the child didn’t want the parent to leave and cried,” says Ricks. “As time goes on, the child becomes more comfortable. The child will say, Bye, Mommy, and run over to grandma.”

Foster Grandparents often say the most rewarding part of the program is seeing growth after working with kids. “One of my little guys, he’s challenged so he doesn’t remember well,” Collins says. “Last year we went through learning his nose, eyes, ears, and he’s retained that. … That’s been a big deal for me because of the challenges he had.”

“I have one student … she was not social at all,” adds Crooks. “And now, no sooner than I come into the room, she comes and gives me a hug. ... She’s more verbal with the other students.”

Teachers submit reports as well, often remarking on how thankful they are to have help from Foster Grandparents.

“Grandma Jenkins is a phenomenal asset to this classroom. Her kind spirit has the power to calm our students. She goes above and beyond to ensure every student feels comfortable, safe and loved,” reads one fall 2024 teacher note.

Having grandparents around has impacted parents as well. One father was bringing his child in late, causing him to miss open classroom time. The classroom’s grandma told the teacher she wanted more time with the student, and the teacher asked the father to come in earlier. The dad started to bring his son in on time, and the joyful boy ran over to his grandma. “The child was so happy to get there so he wasn’t missing out, and it really helped the parent to see how important it is to get your child on a schedule,” Ricks says. “Grandma was overwhelmed because she was so happy to work with him.”

For seniors who are retired, being a Foster Grandparent offers purpose. “They laugh with you. They cry with you, and you see them grow,” says Lorenzana, who doesn’t have family living nearby. “I don’t feel lonely. … It’s great to get out every day, go to my site and be with the kids, because it makes me feel younger. It makes me feel like I am worth it. It gives me life.”

